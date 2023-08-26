NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Update

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NuZee Price Performance

NuZee stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,536. NuZee has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NuZee in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

