NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $11.45 on Friday, reaching $460.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,534,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,214,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

