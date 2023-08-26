OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Up 950.8% in August

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, an increase of 950.8% from the July 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
Shares of OERLF stock remained flat at $4.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. OC Oerlikon has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $5.02.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
