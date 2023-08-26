OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Up 950.8% in August

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, an increase of 950.8% from the July 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

Shares of OERLF stock remained flat at $4.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. OC Oerlikon has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

Featured Articles

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface solutions, advanced materials, and material processing in Switzerland. The company's Surface Solutions Division segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in industrial applications. Its Polymer Processing Solutions Division segment offers solutions and systems used to manufacture manmade fibers that enable customers to produce synthetic fibers.

