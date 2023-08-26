ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ODP. StockNews.com cut ODP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.82.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ODP will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,669,709.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $91,404.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,974.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,579 shares of company stock worth $5,920,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ODP by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,287,000 after acquiring an additional 138,182 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ODP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,910,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ODP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ODP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 87,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ODP by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,102,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 91,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

