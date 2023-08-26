OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.21

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.75. OFS Capital shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 31,848 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OFS Capital

OFS Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -330.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 40.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 204.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Capital

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.