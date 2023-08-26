Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Old Republic International by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Old Republic International

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.