ONUS (ONUS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.07

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One ONUS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. ONUS has a market cap of $56.80 million and approximately $15.07 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ONUS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.58492508 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.