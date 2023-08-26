OriginTrail (TRAC) One Day Volume Hits $1.09 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. OriginTrail has a market cap of $95.48 million and $1.09 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,720,350 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

