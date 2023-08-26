OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.76- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.68. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $177,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,803.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $177,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,803.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $3,758,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,047,699.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,905 shares of company stock worth $11,292,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Articles

