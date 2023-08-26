OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.76- EPS.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 27,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total value of $3,256,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,483,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,905 shares of company stock worth $11,292,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

