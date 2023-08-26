OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.76- EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.68. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $139.90.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 27,380 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total value of $3,256,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,483,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $177,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,803.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 27,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total value of $3,256,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,483,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,292,939. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Read Our Latest Report on OSI Systems

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.