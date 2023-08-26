Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Update

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COWG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $22.70.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 6.54% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

