Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading Up 7.5%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

