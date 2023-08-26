Palo Alto Networks, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 21st. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $230.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 183.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. American National Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

