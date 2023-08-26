Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Holdings Raised by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Palomar worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $2,336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,926,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $3,437,540 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $50.55 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.04.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

