Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Down 47.0% in August

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pandora A/S Trading Up 1.9 %

PANDY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 1,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $861.26 million for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

See Also

