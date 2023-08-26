PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 187 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.7 %

QCOM stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,463. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

