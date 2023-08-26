PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

POOL stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.98. 164,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,422. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

