PAX Financial Group LLC Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.5% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MBB stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $90.92. 1,194,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,517. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2759 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.