PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,913 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,294,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.08.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.37. 279,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $202.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

