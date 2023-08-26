PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.47. The company had a trading volume of 558,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

