PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 238 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.12. The stock had a trading volume of 907,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,065. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

