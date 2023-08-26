PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 9,758 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,474. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

