PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.94. 3,535,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,594. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

