PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Director Sells $11,600.00 in Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Rome sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,584.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PaxMedica Stock Performance

NASDAQ PXMD opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PaxMedica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaxMedica in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaxMedica in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaxMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of PaxMedica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

