PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $22,024,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. 11,150,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,543,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

