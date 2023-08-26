PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $100.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.03.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $319,712,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

