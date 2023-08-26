Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.
Pengana Capital Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.95.
Pengana Capital Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pengana Capital Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.