Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Susquehanna

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Permian Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $669,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

