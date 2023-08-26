Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pershing Square Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS PSHZF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.89. 1,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,928. Pershing Square has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.