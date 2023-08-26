Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY24 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.30 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 384.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

