Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.15.

PBR stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,313,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 820,172 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 44.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

