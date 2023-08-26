Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

About Petrus Resources

PTRUF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 1,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,699. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

