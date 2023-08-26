PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,935 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,352,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,682. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

