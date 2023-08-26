PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 20,715 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.46. 433,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $47.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

