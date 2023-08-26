PFG Investments LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,874. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

