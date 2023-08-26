PFG Investments LLC Invests $1.15 Million in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 96.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NHI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 78,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,555. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 142.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

