PFG Investments LLC Invests $682,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of IVV traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,220. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.95. The firm has a market cap of $342.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
