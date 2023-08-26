PFG Investments LLC Invests $919,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,900. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.79. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

