PFG Investments LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,461,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,932. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

