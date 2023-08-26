PFG Investments LLC Makes New $913,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 316.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.15. 1,159,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,869. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.48 and its 200-day moving average is $334.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

