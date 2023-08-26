PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 11.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 186,360 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in GSK by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 16.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

GSK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. 2,429,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

