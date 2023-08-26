PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. 8,429,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,227,178. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

