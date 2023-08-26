PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.38.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,461 shares of company stock worth $5,632,954. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.