PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Down 0.2%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.99 and last traded at $40.99. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $560,000.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

