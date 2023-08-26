PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.43 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.