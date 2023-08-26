Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

