Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

