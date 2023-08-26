Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,115 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSX opened at $113.89 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

