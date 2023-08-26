Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 5,676 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $159.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,291,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,921. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $297.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

